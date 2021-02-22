$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONB shares. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 769,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

