-$0.43 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,946,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.