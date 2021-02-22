$0.78 EPS Expected for Total Se (NYSE:TOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Total Se (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.65. Total reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,789. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Total by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Total by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Total by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

