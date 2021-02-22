0Chain One Day Volume Reaches $492,442.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $25.20 million and approximately $492,442.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 376.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00032504 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

