0x (ZRX) Price Tops $1.54

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $736.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

