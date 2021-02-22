$1.02 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.23. 38,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,010,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,656 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

