$1.02 EPS Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.23. 38,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,010,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,656 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.