101,739 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

