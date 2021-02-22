104,760 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

