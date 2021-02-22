105,736 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

