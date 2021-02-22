10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $177.65 and last traded at $178.70. Approximately 774,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 749,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.73.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -132.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

