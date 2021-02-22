129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Trading 1.5% Higher

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. 5,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

About 129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

