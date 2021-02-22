$139.86 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $139.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.90 million to $141.20 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $552.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $553.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $574.42 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Insiders have sold a total of 64,246 shares of company stock worth $1,280,272 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 114,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

