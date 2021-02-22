14,591 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.31. 16,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

