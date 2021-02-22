1,576,399 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,605,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,124. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

