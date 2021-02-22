168,049 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 168,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after purchasing an additional 911,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.