180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $4.80. 1,711,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,947,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 12,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $33,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 38,688 shares of company stock worth $99,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

