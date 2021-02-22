1inch Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00007883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $588.64 million and $263.74 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,666,925 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

