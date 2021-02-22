29,680 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,121 shares of company stock worth $43,186,364. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.39.

LYFT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. 191,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,885,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

