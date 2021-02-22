2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Down 5.9%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.97 and last traded at $48.33. 1,812,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,339,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,528,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

