3,028,766 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,028,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,853,000. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged comprises about 5.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGHG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,041 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

