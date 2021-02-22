30,925 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,944. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

