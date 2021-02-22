31,387 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $326.29 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.94.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

