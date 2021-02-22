31,500 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 149,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

