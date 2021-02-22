31,938 Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.6% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $125.23.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.