360 Financial Inc. Acquires 5,239 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 25.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,492,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.99. 49,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,834. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

