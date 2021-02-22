$42.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce $42.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the lowest is $42.26 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $538.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

