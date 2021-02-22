4NEW (KWATT) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $20,542.04 and approximately $4,198.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00757854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.08 or 0.04435937 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

