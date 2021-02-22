$58.39 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post sales of $58.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.48 million and the lowest is $58.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $52.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $213.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $213.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $250.56 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $251.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
