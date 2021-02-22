$58.39 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post sales of $58.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.48 million and the lowest is $58.30 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $52.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $213.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.60 million to $213.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $250.56 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $251.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:PAR opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

