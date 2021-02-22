64,024 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,000. PayPal accounts for about 11.3% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $279.70 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

