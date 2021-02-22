71,331 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $334,410. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,488. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.