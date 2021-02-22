$738.74 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post sales of $738.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $737.88 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $19.47 on Monday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

