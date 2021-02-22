80,000 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Purchased by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Docebo makes up about 7.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.25% of Docebo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,064. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

