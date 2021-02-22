81,227 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. Apple comprises approximately 12.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

