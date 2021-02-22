8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Down 12.2%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s share price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $33.11. 2,329,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,946,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,739 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,872,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,832,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,784,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

