9,092 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of JJSF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,900. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

