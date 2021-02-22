A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 244,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

