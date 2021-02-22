Aave Hits Market Cap of $5.12 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $412.60 or 0.00757854 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and $923.34 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.08 or 0.04435937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,408,771 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

