Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.74 and last traded at C$23.00. 2,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.27.

About Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

