Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.30

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.30 and last traded at $136.89, with a volume of 3407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.56.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

