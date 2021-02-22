Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Accenture worth $164,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.