Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $221,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.81. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

