Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Acciona alerts:

Shares of Acciona stock traded down $4.16 on Monday, reaching $164.77. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. Acciona has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.