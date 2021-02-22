ACCO Brands Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 208,444 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,191. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.