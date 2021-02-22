ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Up 7.6% After Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 1,195,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 443,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,170 shares of company stock worth $2,166,191 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

