AceD Price Hits $0.0015 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 55% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. AceD has a total market cap of $303,791.52 and approximately $140.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 61.4% against the US dollar. One AceD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.