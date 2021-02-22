Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) were up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 3,126,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,898,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

