ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $123.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.42 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

In other news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,904 shares of company stock worth $17,089,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $14,688,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $7,559,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

