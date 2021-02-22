Actinium Trading Up 14.7% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $566,749.86 and $31,775.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 132.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,741,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

