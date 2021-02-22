Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Philadelphia Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.6% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

ATVI opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

