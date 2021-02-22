Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.30 million and $13.92 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,205.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.24 or 0.03260672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.43 or 0.00382021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.73 or 0.01144955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.07 or 0.00415796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.45 or 0.00387796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00262827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00024905 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

